Iran releases Italian journalist Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been freed from an Iranian prison after three weeks of detention and is en route to Italy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni's office announced Wednesday.

Sala, who was detained by Tehran police on Dec. 19 while reporting in the Iranian capital, was released following diplomatic and intelligence efforts by Italian authorities, according to the foreign ministry.

"The plane that is bringing journalist Cecilia Sala home took off a few minutes ago from Tehran," Meloni's office said in a statement. Sala is expected to arrive in Rome early Wednesday afternoon.

"Thanks to intense work on diplomatic and intelligence channels, our compatriot has been released by the Iranian authorities and is returning to Italy," the statement added.

Meloni also shared the news of Sala's release on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. She expressed gratitude to those involved in securing Sala's freedom, "allowing her to embrace her family and colleagues."

The premier said she had personally informed Sala's parents of her release during a phone call.

Sala's detention had raised speculation in Italian media about a possible link to the arrest of Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian engineer apprehended at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Dec. 16, three days before Sala's arrest. Abedini was detained on a US warrant.

The timing of Sala's release comes days after Meloni made a surprise trip to Florida to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Sala's return marks the conclusion of a tense diplomatic standoff, with Meloni's government crediting behind-the-scenes negotiations for her release.



