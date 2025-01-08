Germany mulls partial lifting of EU sanctions on Syria

Germany said on Wednesday it is considering to support the partial lifting of EU sanctions on Syria.

Sanctions were imposed by the UN and EU against the former regime of Bashar al-Assad "and now there is a new situation on the ground and the existing sanctions are also being put to the test," Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Christian Wagner said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"Let me say one thing: it is of course clear that the sanctions against those who committed serious crimes during the civil war and supported the Assad regime or benefited from it will be maintained. On the other hand, we now have to discuss and actively think about how we can support the Syrian population and one possible measure is to ease sanctions", he added.

Wagner pointed to the "ongoing talks in Brussels" as to which sanctions could be lifted.

On Dec. 20, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Western nations should swiftly lift economic sanctions on Syria if the new government in Damascus takes concrete steps toward an inclusive political process and respects the rights of all minorities.

"We like what we hear. If the new rulers would do what we hear from them, then there is a real possibility that a multi-ethnic, pluralistic society with rule of law will emerge," Scholz told reporters at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels.

He underlined the importance of timely decision-making by the Western countries to support this transition process in Syria, provided that the new government continues its positive stance, and takes concrete steps towards a non-sectarian governance.

"In any case, I appeal to everyone not to take too long on this, and to make decisions quickly, but in an orderly, well-considered manner, and after having enough information to justify such a decision," he said. "As I said, it should not be based purely on hope and hearsay."

Scholz's remarks came as European countries reassess their approach to Syria following the anti-regime forces' overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in a lightning two-week offensive. Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after opposition groups captured Damascus.

Western nations imposed severe economic sanctions on Syria after Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters in 2011, which later escalated into a devastating civil war. The sanctions included trade and commerce, an import ban on crude oil and petroleum products from Syria, freezing of Syrian government assets abroad, and export restrictions on certain equipment, goods and technology.