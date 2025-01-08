French retailer Carrefour shutters Oman outlets after leaving Jordan

French multinational retail firm Carrefour has closed all its stores in Oman, just two months after ceasing operations in Jordan.

In a statement, Carrefour said its operations were halted in Oman as of Jan. 7, without giving a reason for the shutdown.

In November 2024, the retail giant closed its stores in Jordan.

Major international brands have faced boycotts across numerous Arab and Islamic countries since Oct. 7, 2023, amid public backlash directed toward businesses perceived as offering direct or indirect support to Israel.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed almost 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the Palestinian enclave that has left the territory's entire population on the verge of famine.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.