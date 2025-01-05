Lebanon reports 9 more Israeli violations despite cease-fire

The Israeli army committed nine violations of the cease-fire agreement in Lebanon on Sunday, bringing the total to 392 breaches since the agreement took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Israeli bulldozers carried out operations inside Lebanese territory at the outskirts of the border town of Al-Dhahira in the Tyre district of the South Governorate, according to Lebanon's National News Agency NNA.

The agency added that the army conducted explosions in the towns of Al-Dhahira and Tayr Harfa, following a morning explosion at the Tayr Harfa triangle.

Israeli drone flew at low altitudes over Tyre and its surroundings, particularly above the city's harbor and port.

In the area between the towns of Tayr Harfa, Jebbayn, and Chihine, the Israeli army carried out demolitions of several houses, as well as in the Hamoul area of the town of Naqoura, the news agency reported.

The Israeli army also demolished houses at the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, with loud explosions heard in the western sector of the Tyre district.

Additionally, the agency said that the Israeli army conducted demolitions and set fire to homes in the town of Taybeh in the Marjeyoun district.

It further said that the army conducted sweeping operations with heavy and medium machine guns in the town, with the sounds of bomb explosions heard from within its neighborhoods.

The latest breaches bring the total number of Israeli violations to 392 since the cease-fire took effect, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by Lebanese authorities.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.



























