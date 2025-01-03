Popularity of party led by extremist minister Ben Gvir declines in Israel: Poll

A poll conducted in Israel revealed on Friday a decline in the popularity of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, with the party falling below its previous polling figures.

According to the Israeli daily Maariv, "In the wake of the turbulent political week during which Minister Itamar Ben Gvir forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vote in the Knesset just one day after undergoing surgery, ... the Otzma Yehudit party dropped by two seats reaching its lowest point with only six seats."

The daily explained that if elections were held today, Netanyahu's bloc would secure 50 seats while the opposition bloc would hold 60 seats, and the Arab parties would garner 10 seats.

The poll results indicated that if elections were held today, the Likud party, led by Netanyahu, would receive 24 seats, while the opposition National Unity party led by Benny Gantz would get 18 seats, followed by the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, led by Avigdor Lieberman, with 16 seats.

The poll also showed that the Yesh Atid party, led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, would win 15 seats, while the right-wing religious party Shas would secure nine seats, followed by Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party with six seats.

Lastly, the far-right Religious Zionism party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, would gain four seats.

In previous opinion polls, Ben Gvir's party had been projected to receive between eight and nine seats indicating a decline in its popularity.

There are currently no signs of early elections as Netanyahu has rejected calls for them amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The poll also suggested that if a new right-wing party were formed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, it would win 26 seats.

Bennett, a hardline right-wing politician, has not yet announced his decision to return to political life.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



















