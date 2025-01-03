Hamas shows no signs of surrender in Gaza: Israeli analyst

Hamas shows no signs of surrender in Gaza and the Palestinian group has "learned to shift to guerrilla warfare" in the region, according to Israeli analyst Avi Issacharoff.

In an analytical article for the daily Yedioth Ahronoth late on Thursday, Issacharoff explained: "The Israeli army's 162nd Division is operating in northern Gaza, including the Jabalia refugee camp, in an attempt to destroy Hamas's infrastructure there."

"The big problem is that, to do this, you need to strike every house suspected of containing tunnels or hostile activity," he added.

The analyst described the area as looking like a disaster zone, with no people in the streets and even stray dogs barely remaining because they know there is no food to scavenge.

Israel launched a large-scale military offensive in Jabalia over three months ago, displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroying many buildings, and causing thousands of casualties.

Palestinians accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area, turn it into a buffer zone, and force residents to flee through relentless bombardment and a strict siege, depriving them of food, water, and medicine.

Issacharoff noted that it is hard to see an end to this war with months of fighting ahead to control just northern Gaza.

Also, the cost in terms of casualties, particularly soldiers, is significant, and Hamas shows no signs of surrender, he added.

The analyst emphasized that Hamas has learned to adapt to guerrilla warfare in all aspects, operating in a destroyed area where the Israeli army deploys far larger forces.

Issacharoff stated that as long as there is no alternative governance in Gaza, Hamas will continue to restore its strength in all areas of the enclave.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















