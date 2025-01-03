Hamas fighters target 5 Israeli Merkava tanks in northern Gaza

The armed wing of Hamas announced Friday that it had targeted and destroyed five Israeli army tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, which endures an Israeli genocidal war for over 15 months.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters targeted a Merkava tank with an explosive device in Al-Saftawi area, west of Jabalia refugee camp. In a second statement, it added that its fighters targeted four more tanks with explosive devices in eastern Jabalia town.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a separate statement that its fighters targeted an Israeli Apache helicopter with a SAM rocket in the east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the Hamas statements.

The Israeli military continues its offensive on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 45,650 people, mostly women and children, since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war on Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









