French foreign minister hopes for 'sovereign, stable, peaceful' Syria

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday voiced hope for "a sovereign, stable and peaceful" Syria during his visit to Damascus with his German counterpart.

"It's a real hope, but a fragile hope," Barrot said in his speech at the French Embassy in Damascus, according to local media.

The French foreign minister and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock are in Damascus to meet with Syria's new leader Ahmed Sharaa, in the first trip by EU foreign ministers to the country since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime last month and the severing of diplomatic ties between the EU and Syria about 12 years ago.

"Together, France and Germany stand by the Syrian people, in all its diversity," Barrot said on X.

"In Syria, we want to promote a peaceful and demanding transition that serves the Syrians and the regional stability," he added.

Baerbock, for her part, said on X: "We all know that this will be a rocky road. My trip with my French counterpart Barrot on behalf of the EU is a clear signal: a new political beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria, is possible."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X that the EU's message to Syria's new leadership is "respecting the principles agreed with regional actors and ensuring the protection of all civilians and minorities is of the utmost importance."