Syria to hold conference on post-Assad future, national unity

The new administration in Syria is expected to hold the "National Dialogue Conference" this month to discuss the country's future with all segments of society, according to interim government sources.

The conference, expected to include over 1,000 representatives from Syrian youth, women, religious leaders, and civil society, is set to discuss the country's future after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, as well as the status of its parliament and constitution.

Last week, Ahmed Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, said that the National Dialogue Conference will provide an opportunity to all segments of society to participate.

He emphasized that at the conference, decisions on critical and sensitive matters during the transition period would be left for the participants to vote on.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Sharaa has taken charge.