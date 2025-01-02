News Middle East Israel army says it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon

Israel army says it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon

Israel targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon after alleging security threats and a lack of action by Lebanese forces. The strike tests a fragile ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

The Israeli army said Thursday it struck Hezbollah medium-range rocket launchers at a military site belonging to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.



The army said Hezbollah rocket launchers adjacent to a military site in the area of Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, were also struck.



The Israeli army said that as part of understandings between Israel and Lebanon, prior to the strike a request was sent to the Lebanese Armed Forces to neutralize the launchers that posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops.



"The launchers were struck only after the request was not addressed by the Lebanese Armed Forces," the Israeli army said.



There was no comment by the Lebanese army so far.



Lebanese security sources in southern Lebanon said Israeli airstrikes hit hills in the Iqlim al Tuffah region in southern Lebanon and combed areas at the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil.



There was no immediate word on casualties.



A fragile ceasefire between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia has been in place for over a month. Israel's ground troops are to be gradually withdrawn from Lebanon under the agreement.



Both sides are accusing each other of violations. According to Israel, it is still taking military action against threats in the south of the neighbouring country, which is allowed under the ceasefire deal.