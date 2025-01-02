In shared a message, Erdoğan extends greetings to Muslims on Laylat al-Raghaib

 Contact Us
Published January 02,2025
Turkish President Erdoğan said, "I wish that the holy three months, which herald the arrival of Ramadan, and the blessed night of Laylat al-Raghaib bring blessings to our nation and the Islamic world."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a message on his social media account to celebrate the Regaip Kandili.

In his message, Erdoğan stated: "I wish that the holy three months, which herald the arrival of Ramadan, and the blessed night of Laylat al-Raghaib bring blessings to our nation and the Islamic world. I pray to Allah that this blessed night becomes a means for alleviating the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and brings peace and tranquility to all humanity."