UN special envoy calls for full restoration of Syria’s territorial integrity

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen urged the international community to support Syria's complete restoration of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity, while also calling for an immediate halt to Israel's aggression.

"Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity must be fully restored, and all acts of aggression, including those by Israel, must stop immediately to pave the way for a more secure and stable future for Syria and the region," Pedersen told Anadolu.

Pedersen emphasized that the war-torn country is undergoing profound and transformative changes, including shifts in governance, evolving military dynamics, the enormous task of reconstruction, and a crippling economic crisis.

"These challenges are immense, but there are glimmers of hope: families long separated by years of conflict are finally reuniting, and some are returning to homes they once believed were lost forever."

- Syrian optimism lauded

Despite the challenges, Pedersen lauded Syrians' optimism, saying, "Despite enduring unimaginable hardships, the spirit of the Syrian people remains unbroken, and their hope for a better tomorrow is truly inspiring. These qualities left a profound impression on me during my recent visit."

He highlighted the horror endured by those detained in the notorious Sednaya Prison and their families, brought to light with the regime's collapse. "One of the most significant moments has been the freeing of thousands of innocent civilians, who endured unimaginable conditions in Assad's prisons. This is nothing short of a miracle."

"However, the unresolved fate of tens of thousands of missing persons—a tragedy of staggering proportions—continues to haunt the nation, casting a shadow over these positive developments."

- Political transition must be Syrian-led and inclusive

He said the process triggered by the regime's demise should be shaped by Syrians themselves, with international support. "The road ahead must be navigated by Syrians themselves, with robust support from the international community."

"The political transition must be Syrian-led, inclusive, and credible, ensuring that every community is fully represented and integrated into the fabric of the new, united, and peaceful Syria. Particular attention must be given to upholding and respecting human rights and the rights of women and girls, ensuring their active participation in shaping Syria's future. The UN is ready to support."

The envoy stressed the need for a new constitutional framework and free, fair elections following international standards and Security Council Resolution 2254.

"Moreover, a comprehensive transitional justice process must be implemented to uphold the Syrian people's right to truth, accountability, and reparation. These measures are essential not only for establishing the rule of law but also for fostering social cohesion and achieving lasting peace."

He described the situation in Syria as one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

"The UN and its partners remain deeply committed, actively mobilizing resources and expertise to assess the situation on the ground, adapt their response to meet the changing needs of the population, and support recovery efforts."







