Israel kills 11 more Palestinians in airstrike on tents in southern Gaza

A woman stands inside a damaged tent after an Israeli airstrike targeted an internally displaced persons camp in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least 11 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on tents of displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip on early Thursday.

The airstrike was carried out in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis city, a medical source said, adding the deceased included three women and four children.

Al-Mawasi area has been designated by Israel as "a safe humanitarian zone." Israeli warplanes and drones, however, have struck the area many times, committing massacres and killing hundreds of people.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli army's helicopters opened fire toward the western areas of Deir al-Balah city, while the Israeli gunboats opened fire toward northern and western areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to witnesses.

The Israeli artillery also continued to strike the Zeitoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in southern Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army continued to blow up homes and buildings in the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza City and in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,550 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

















