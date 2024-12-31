Israeli army claims to have downed missile from Yemen

The Israeli army late Monday claimed to have intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen and triggered air-raid sirens in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

The Israeli army said the downing of the missile happened before it crossed into Israeli airspace.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, however, published a video showing a missile debris in the Beit Shemesh city, near Jerusalem.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth also said the missile firing caused a temporal suspension of landings and take-offs from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom noted that its medics offered medical services to several people who had either fallen while running to shelters or were in a state of panic.

The Houthi group is yet to comment on the missile firing.

The last Houthi attack against an Israeli target was on Saturday with a missile being fired toward the Israeli army's Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel.

Between Dec. 19-28, the Houthis have carried out 13 military operations against Israeli targets, according to a statement by the group.

Last week, Israel launched airstrikes against Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah in retaliation for Houthi drone and missile attacks.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,500 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.