Body recovered in southern Lebanon as Israel continues cease-fire violations

Lebanese authorities on Monday night recovered a body from the rubble of a home in the Khiyam town of southern Lebanon, as they continue to accuse Israel of violating a cease-fire reached last month to end 14 months of fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that its rescue teams removed "body of a martyr."

The statement, however, did not specify whether the recovered victim was killed before the cease-fire or after.

The Civil Defense added that its rescue teams continue to search in the area for more missing people.

Five bodies were also removed from under the rubble in Khiyam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the official Lebanese news agency NNA said the Israeli army carried out a demolition operation in the town of Taybeh.

The Lebanese army said it destroyed quantities of unexploded ordnances and explosive remnants of the Israeli aggression in the towns of Aynata, Taybeh and Majdal Zoun.

According to Lebanese figures, total Israeli breaches to the cease-fire had risen to 334 since Nov. 27, in which 32 people were killed and 38 others injured.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line -- a de facto border -- in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.