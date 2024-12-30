Israeli army officer seriously injured in northern Gaza fighting, military says

An Israeli army officer was seriously injured in fighting in northern Gaza, the military said on Monday.

A military statement said the officer, from the Givati Brigade's Tzabar Battalion, sustained serious wounds on Sunday and was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.

According to figures released by the Israeli army, at least 824 soldiers have been killed and 5,541 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023 when Tel Aviv launched a devastating genocidal war on Gaza that is still ongoing.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.























