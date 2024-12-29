Israeli soldiers post videos of Gazan homes being torched with racist song

Israeli soldiers, operating in the heavily besieged area of the northern Gaza Strip, posted footage on social media Saturday showing homes in the town of Beit Hanoun being set on fire, accompanied by the racist song "Let your village burn."

The soldiers, part of the military's 92nd Battalion, were filmed torching homes belonging to forcibly displaced residents of Beit Hanoun.

The footage, captured using drones, depicted widespread destruction in the targeted area.

The racist song "Let your village burn" has been a recurring element in Israeli celebrations and demonstrations.

Following massacres carried out by Israeli forces in Rafah in southern Gaza, Israelis in Jerusalem were seen celebrating to the same song.

The chant has also been popular among supporters of certain Israeli football clubs, who frequently direct it at Palestinians during matches.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 victims in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.