Israel violates cease-fire with Lebanon 6 times on 32nd day

The Israeli military violated the cease-fire with Lebanon six times on its 32nd day, marking ongoing tensions in the region, the authorities said on Saturday.

Since the cease-fire was declared on November 27, the Israeli army has committed a total of 325 violations, resulting in 33 deaths and 37 injuries.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the violations included bombardments, arson, detonations, and gunfire, primarily targeting the southern regions of Tyre and Nabatieh.

In Nabatieh's Kafr Kila and Yaroun towns, Israeli soldiers detonated numerous homes, while in Tayne, they conducted house searches before setting the properties ablaze.

Additionally, Israeli forces opened machine gun fire near the towns of Qantara and Tayne.

In Tyre's Naqoura town, Israeli soldiers fired shots and prevented Lebanese fishermen from retrieving their boats and belongings from the shore.

At least 33 people have been killed and 37 injured in Israeli attacks since the cease-fire took effect Nov. 27, according to an Anadolu tally based on Lebanese Health Ministry figures.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line -- a de facto border -- in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 victims have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.











