Israel exploiting international failure to continue genocide, deportation in Gaza: Palestine

Palestine accused Israel on Saturday of exploiting the failure of the UN Security Council to uphold its legal responsibilities toward the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the genocide, which has persisted for more than 14 months, is intended to turn the territory into a "scorched, uninhabitable land."

"Israel is exploiting the UN Security Council's failure to fulfill its legal responsibilities, intensifying its oppression of our people in Gaza," it said in a statement.

It added that Israel has done it "through massacres, mass displacement, and the destruction of hospitals and homes, especially in the northern part of the Strip."

The ministry condemned "the international community's complacency in the face of the genocide and forced displacement of our people."

It described it as having "reached the level of outright complicity with violations of international law, without accountability or oversight."

The ministry urged the Security Council to implement Resolution No. 2735, issued in June that supports a Gaza cease-fire and full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, along with a prisoner swap between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel's offensive has killed nearly 45,500 victims in Gaza since a cross-border Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.





