Israel advances into southern Lebanon burning houses: Lebanese army

The Lebanese army announced Saturday that Israeli forces advanced into the towns of Qantara and Taybeh in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon, where they set fire to homes.

"As part of the ongoing Israeli enemy's violations of the cease-fire agreement and its attacks on Lebanon's sovereignty and its citizens, hostile forces advanced today into Qantara and Taybeh, setting fire to several homes there," it wrote on X. "A joint patrol of the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headed to the site of the incursion to monitor the situation in coordination with the Tripartite Committee overseeing the cease-fire agreement."

"The hostile forces have begun withdrawing from the two areas, while the Lebanese army is working to reopen roads that the Israeli enemy had blocked there," it said.

The Israeli army committed 10 additional cease-fire violations with Lebanon on Saturday, bringing the total breaches since last month to 329, according to an Anadolu tally.

At least 32 people have been killed and 38 injured in Israeli attacks since the cease-fire took effect Nov. 27, according to an Anadolu tally based on Lebanese Health Ministry figures.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line -- a de facto border -- in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 victims have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.