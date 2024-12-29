1 journalist killed amid Palestinian security operation in West Bank city

A journalist was killed in the West Bank city of Jenin amid a Palestinian security operation in the area, her family said on Sunday.

In a statement, the family said Shatha Sabbagh was shot dead by gunfire from Palestinian security forces Saturday evening in the Jenin refugee camp.

It held the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority responsible for "this full-fledged crime," calling on local and international human rights organizations to "immediately investigate this crime and hold those involved in planning and execution accountable."

Palestinian security spokesman Anwar Rajab, however, denied responsibility for the journalist's death.

He said preliminary investigations and witness accounts confirmed that security forces were not present at the scene.

The spokesman called the journalist's killing a "heinous crime committed by outlaws," saying the Palestinian Authority "is committed to upholding the rule of law and will pursue those responsible for Sabbagh's death to bring them to justice swiftly."

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, for its part, called for an independent investigation into the killing and the inclusion of a representative from the syndicate to ensure transparency and accountability.

Palestinian security forces launched an operation nearly three weeks ago against what they call "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp.

According to local media, at least ten people have so far been killed in the campaign, including five security personnel and five civilians.

The operation has triggered accusations from several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, for the Palestinian Authority of targeting resistance fighters in the camp.

Last week, the Palestinian Non-Governmental Network, an umbrella of over 130 Palestinian rights groups, appealed for dialogue to address the conflict in Jenin.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,500 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.