British journalist union condemns killing of 5 journalists in Gaza airstrike

The British National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has strongly condemned the killing of five journalists in central Gaza, describing it as an "outrageous attack" and a clear violation of international law.

The journalists, who worked for the satellite channel Al-Quds, were reportedly sleeping in a clearly marked broadcasting van when it was hit by an Israeli airstrike near al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Photographs widely shared on social media show the van engulfed in flames.

"This is an outrageous attack and a clear breach of international law," said Laura Davison, general secretary of the NUJ.

"There can have been no doubt that the van was a media installation. Journalists and their facilities are protected by international conventions, as civilians, and should not be targeted. This is yet another gross violation and must be condemned."

Davison renewed calls for the Israeli government to cease its targeting of journalists.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



