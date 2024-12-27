Türkiye to ensure security beyond its southern borders, starting from 2025: Erdoğan

Türkiye will ensure security beyond its southern borders and eliminate terrorism threats emanating from those regions starting from 2025, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking at AK Party's 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Balıkesir province, Erdoğan said: "Starting from 2025, we will ensure security beyond our southern borders, particularly regarding the issue of terrorism, and eliminate the threats emanating from those regions."

On the Assad regime's fall in Syria, Erdoğan said that Türkiye "upheld the bond of brotherhood," helped the oppressed, "and once again, we emerged victorious."

"We passed the test of humanity with flying colors," Erdoğan added.