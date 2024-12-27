Türkiye 'strongly' condemns raid of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Türkiye on Friday "strongly" condemned a raid carried out by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"We strongly condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli Minister under the protection of security forces," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the ongoing genocide in Gaza, along with Israeli authorities' provocative actions intended to change the historical status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, pose a threat to regional security and stability.

The statement also called on the international community to take necessary measures against Israeli officials' actions that will further escalate tensions in the region.

Ben-Gvir, accompanied by Israeli police, carried out the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem early Thursday morning.