Israeli leftists protest in Jerusalem, call for end to Gaza genocide

Dozens of left-wing Israelis protested in West Jerusalem on Friday, demanding an end to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters held signs reading: "Stop the genocide; Stop ethnic cleansing; Stop the war now, and Stop the massacre," according to an Anadolu reporter.

Israeli police forces were stationed around the protest, and officers attempted to disperse the crowd by confiscating the signs, leading to a scuffle between the police and protesters.

The Israeli left-wing group "Free Jerusalem," which opposes the Israeli occupation, reported that police arrested three protesters.

"This will not deter or silence us. We will continue to demand a different reality here—one that is equal, safe for everyone, and diverse between the Jordan River and the sea," the group wrote on X.

This group had previously organized several protests in West Jerusalem and other areas in Israel calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

In another development, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported that hundreds of people protested in various locations across Israel on Friday, demanding an agreement for a prisoner swap and a cease-fire in Gaza.

The protesters sat silently on the ground in multiple cities, including Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Hadera.

The protests followed a deadly day in Gaza. On Thursday evening, the Israeli military carried out massive demolitions of buildings in northern Gaza, with reports indicating that the explosions were heard in central Israel, more than 70 kilometers (43 miles) away.

On Thursday evening, the director of Kamala Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, reported that more than 50 Palestinians had been killed, including three medical staff members, due to Israeli airstrikes targeting a building near the hospital in northern Gaza.

In recent weeks, families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza have ramped up their efforts, demanding a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire.

Opposition groups and prisoner families accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing a deal to maintain his position and government.

Hardline ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw from the government and bring it down if a full cease-fire in Gaza is accepted.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

