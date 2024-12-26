5 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza home

At least five Palestinians were killed and more than 15 others injured in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday on a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

A statement from Gaza's Civil Defense Directorate confirmed that the Israeli military targeted a house belonging to the Delul family.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the airstrike caused multiple casualties, including children and women.

Civil defense teams were reportedly continuing their search for missing people under the rubble of the bombed house.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















