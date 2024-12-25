Israeli forces injure 4 Palestinians in ongoing military operation in Tulkarem, West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces on Wednesday evening during an ongoing military operation in the Tulkarem refugee camps in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The organization confirmed in a statement that its teams transported the four victims to hospitals. Among the injured were a woman and an elderly man, both struck by live fire.

It clarified that a 67-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, while a woman was hit in the shoulder. Additionally, two young men were injured by gunfire, though the exact locations of their injuries were not specified.

Since Monday evening, the Israeli military has conducted a large-scale operation in the region, focusing on the Tulkarem city and the refugee camps of Tulkarem and Nur Shams.

The operation has resulted in at least eight Palestinian fatalities, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Witnesses reported that the Israeli forces have continued to demolish and damage infrastructure in the Nur Shams and Tulkarem camps, including roads, electricity networks, and water systems.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 833 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.























