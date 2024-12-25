Al-Qassam Brigades reports targeting Israeli forces in northern Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, announced on Wednesday that its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers in several attacks, including an Israeli helicopter hovering over the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

"One of our fighters managed to throw a hand grenade from close range at a group of occupation (forces) soldiers east of Jabalia camp," the Brigades said in a statement on Telegram.

In another statement, the Brigades noted that one of its fighters launched a "SAM 7" missile at an Israeli Apache helicopter hovering west of the Jabalia camp but did not provide any further details.

The armed wing also released a video of a sniper attack on an Israeli soldier standing on a tank with others east of the camp.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



