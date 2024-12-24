UN experts call for urgent documentation of human rights violations in Syria

A group of independent UN human rights experts called Monday for the immediate and thorough documentation of gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Syria.

They said documenting and investigating past and present human rights abuses is not only a moral imperative but also an obligation under international law, stressing that such actions are essential to prevent the recurrence of violations.

Key to this effort is the comprehensive mapping, collection, registration and preservation of evidence and testimonies, they noted.

The experts highlighted the need for security measures and psycho-social support for victims, witnesses and others involved in the investigations.

"With new information emerging about the fate of victims of horrific crimes, safeguarding sites of detention, including the notorious Sednaya prison as well as burial sites, is a priority," they said.

They added that these violations, which often constitute international crimes, must be investigated and prosecuted to uncover the truth, deliver justice, foster reconciliation and pave the way for sustainable peace.

Caretaker authorities were urged to establish systems for preserving mass graves and develop protocols for exhumations that balance the needs of families seeking closure with evidentiary requirements for criminal proceedings.

The experts emphasized the importance of prioritizing these exhumations while maintaining respect for victims and their families.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.