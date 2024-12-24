Palestinian teen killed by Israeli gunfire during West Bank raid

A Palestinian teen was killed by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, local media said.

Witnesses said an Israeli force along with bulldozers raided the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank, triggering clashes with angry Palestinian residents.

The official news agency Wafa said a teen was killed by Israeli fire during the raid.

The Israeli army deployed snipers on rooftops while bulldozers embarked on destroying infrastructure and property in the camp, witnesses said.

Israeli forces also raided other areas across the occupied territory, including Nablus and Ramallah to arrest what they called "wanted" Palestinians.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 825 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















