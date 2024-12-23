Israeli army arrests 10 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least 10 more Palestinians were detained in fresh Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups on Monday.

The detainees were taken into custody in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Qalqilya, Tubas and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

"The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes," it added.

According to the statement, Israeli forces interrogated around 100 Palestinians in the Fawwar refugee camp in southern Hebron city.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October last year to over 12,100, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 824 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



















