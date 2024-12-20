19 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

Israeli forces launched attacks on various parts of the Gaza Strip, killing 19 Palestinians and injuring many others, local reports said Friday.

The Civil Defense Directorate said in a statement that airstrikes in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City targeted the homes of the Abu Shanab, Kiyyali and Al-Lawh families, killing nine people and injuring many others.

Health sources said that Israeli drones targeted two motorcycles in southern Gaza, killing three people.

Separate airstrikes in central Gaza City and the southern city of Rafah left six more Palestinians dead and many wounded.

Additionally, an Israeli drone strike in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed one person and injured others, according to local reports.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,100 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.