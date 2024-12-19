Recognizing Palestinian state is a 'moral, legal obligation': British lawmaker

Ayoub Khan, a member of the UK Parliament's Independent Alliance, has called on the British government to recognize Palestine, describing the move as both a "moral and legal obligation."

Speaking to Anadolu outside Parliament, Khan emphasized that the majority of the British public supports the recognition of Palestine as a state.

"I think it's about time that politicians are true to their oaths in that they represent the views of the communities they serve ... It's a moral and legal obligation," he said.

Khan revealed plans for a parliamentary debate next year to push for the recognition of Palestinian statehood. He also highlighted a bill introduced in October by fellow legislator Shockat Adam for the recognition of the State of Palestine, urging lawmakers to support its passage.

'PROVIDING POLITICAL AND DIPLOMATIC COVER IS COMPLICITY'



Khan criticized the British government for complicity in the violence in Gaza, calling for an immediate cease-fire and a ban on arms exports to Israel, including components of F-35 fighter jets.

"We're complicit in what's taking place," Khan said, arguing that arms sales to Israel violate international law.

Khan, a lawyer by profession, warned that the government could be held accountable under genocide laws for providing "political and diplomatic cover" to Israel's actions in Gaza.

"The government and ministers and people in the civil service have to reflect on their decision-making because they will be held accountable," he stressed.

Khan also took aim at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently claimed that Israel's actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide.

The lawmaker said, "I find it extremely perplexing that he has taken that stance," given Starmer's prior work as a human rights lawyer presenting arguments on the 1995 genocide of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vowing to hold Starmer accountable, Khan added: "We will continue to fight each and every battle, because we firmly believe it's a genocide taking place and our government is complicit in it."

Khan is part of the Independent Alliance, a group formed in September that includes five pro-Palestinian MPs, notably former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has so far killed over 45,100 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.