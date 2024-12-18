UN Security Council urges adherence to 1974 Syria disengagement agreement

The UN Security Council on Tuesday called on all parties to fully abide by the 1974 Disengagement Agreement concerning the "area of separation" in Syria, urging calm and reduced tensions.

In a press statement, Council members reaffirmed their strong commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. They called on all states to respect these principles and urged Syria and its neighbors to mutually refrain from any action or interference that "could undermine each other's security."

It further highlighted its support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and its mandate, urging all parties to refrain from actions that might endanger the safety of peacekeepers or their infrastructure.

- No 'safe havens' for terrorism in Syria

The Security Council emphasized the importance of implementing an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process in line with UN Resolution 2254.

The statement expressed support for UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen's role to facilitate such a process, which would meet the "legitimate aspirations of Syrians," protect their rights and allow them to "peacefully, independently and democratically" determine their futures.

The Council also underscored the necessity of combating terrorism in Syria, stressing the importance of preventing groups such as Daesh/ISIS from rebuilding their capabilities or finding "safe havens" within the country.

Reiterating the obligation to respect human rights and international humanitarian law, the statement called for unhindered humanitarian access and urged the international community to increase support for the UN and other humanitarian organizations assisting civilians across Syria.

Lastly, It emphasized the need to maintain stability in the region while protecting those working to uphold peace and humanitarian efforts.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.

Israel has intensified airstrikes across Syria in recent days, targeting military sites following the ouster of Assad.

Israel also declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria, which had established a demilitarized buffer zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli military has since deployed forces in the buffer zone, a move condemned by the UN and several Arab nations.



