ISRAELS AGGRESSIVE ACTIONS IN REGION MUST STOP: TURKISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKER

It is imperative to end Israel's aggressive actions in the region, said Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Wednesday.

Israel's operations, which have spread beyond Gaza to Lebanon and expanded into Syrian territories, must end, Kurtulmus told a press conference at the Turkish parliament with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.

Kurtulmus said the initial outcomes faced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court reflect the global public's demands for justice.

He added that the international community urgently expects peace to be established in Gaza and accountability for those responsible for this massive genocide.

Turning to bilateral ties, he also stressed the deepening and strengthening OF relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in recent years, saying the concept of "one nation, two states" has been fully realized.

Kurtulmus highlighted the shared agenda and programs between the two countries, noting their common views on many issues.

He said close collaboration between parliamentary groups would greatly contribute to parliamentary diplomacy efforts.





- DEVELOPMENTS IN SYRIA

Kurtulmus emphasized the need to take steps to establish lasting peace in the region, adding: "This region needs less conflict and tension and more cooperation, peace, humanitarian development, and solidarity."

Türkiye's primary expectation is the rapid establishment of a government in post-Assad Syria that represents all sectors of society, he said.

"With the liberation of Syria, Türkiye continues to voice our ideas and approaches on every platform, and our primary expectation within this framework is the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

It is crucial to establish a new democratic Syria where all relevant parties are adequately represented and to completely eliminate terrorist groups from Syrian territory, he said.

"These are not only Türkiye's national priorities but also essential for the future of a free Syria."

Türkiye has long stressed the need for clearing Syria of terrorist groups, in particular Daesh/ISIS and the PKK/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a terrorist group that has killed more than 40,000 people in Türkiye.