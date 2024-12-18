Far-right Israeli settlers enter southern Lebanon, erect outpost settlement

Far-right Israeli settlers sneaked into southern Lebanon and erected an outpost settlement before they were forced out by the army, the military said on Wednesday.

"Lebanon belongs to us," reads a banner carried by the settlers as shown by a photo published by them, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The army acknowledged that the settlers crossed the border into southern Lebanon, close to the town of Maroun al-Ras, before they were dispersed.

"This is a grave incident that is being investigated," the army said.

"Any attempt to approach or cross the border into Lebanese territory without coordination endangers one's life and harms the IDF (army)'s ability to operate in the area and fulfill its mission," it added.

According to Israel's Army Radio, the settlers were members of the far-right Uri Tzafon group, which advocates the construction of Jewish settlements in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon has documented nearly 250 Israeli violations, including the killing of 30 people and injury of 37 others, since a cease-fire agreement took effect on Nov. 27.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The U.S. and France are responsible for overseeing the agreement's implementation, but details on enforcement mechanisms are unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,600 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.





















