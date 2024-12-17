Israeli delegation in Qatar for Gaza cease-fire talks

An Israeli delegation is in Qatar for talks on a Gaza cease-fire deal that includes a prisoner-hostage swap with Hamas, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

KAN on Monday night said Tel Aviv is working to concluded this month, which may enter into force before Jan. 20, when US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.

Despite continued differences with the Hamas group over the deal, Israeli officials, who spoke to KAN, said a tangible progress has been made and the current talks are progressing.

Israeli officials have said that this week is "crucial" for reaching the agreement, as Hamas is expected to give its response to a recent proposal presented to the group.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the ongoing conflict.

Israel has continued its war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages. Around 101 captives are still believed to be in the Palestinian territory.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.