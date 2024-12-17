Displaced Gazans flee western Rafah amid Israeli military incursion

An Israeli military incursion into Rafah has forced hundreds of displaced Palestinians to flee from the city in the southern Gaza Strip Tuesday, witnesses said.

Israeli military vehicles staged a limited incursion in northwestern Rafah towards al-Mawasi, an area designated by the Israeli army as a "safe zone" for civilians, the witnesses said.

Tents of displaced people came under fire from Israeli drones and military vehicles moving in the area, forcing civilians to flee, they added.

The Israeli army did not issue any prior warnings before the raid.

Separately, the Civil Defense Agency said a number of Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike near a mosque in the beach area in Rafah.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,000 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.