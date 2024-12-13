Qatar, U.S. stress need for territorial integrity peaceful transition in post-Assad Syria

People gather with independence-era Syrian flags to celebrate the ouster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad at the Umayyad Square in central Damascus on December 13, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Qatar and the U.S. on Friday emphasized the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and achieving a peaceful and inclusive political transition following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.

This came in a meeting between Qatari Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the Gulf nation's capital Doha, according to a statement by its Foreign Ministry.

The two officials highlighted the need for "of ensuring Syria's unity and pursuing a peaceful transition of power through an inclusive political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while enhancing efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism."

They also discussed strategic bilateral relations, the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and other shared concerns, according to the statement.

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, calls for a Syrian-led political process facilitated by the UN to establish a credible, inclusive and non-sectarian government, as well as setting a timeline and process for drafting a new constitution.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.





















