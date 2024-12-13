Military force, arrogance will not achieve stability for Israel: Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday that military force and arrogance cannot bring security and stability to Israel or the region.

During a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Abdelatty explained that he co-chaired the fourth round of strategic dialogue between Egypt and China, according to the Egyptian state news agency.

The minister emphasized that both parties agreed on the immediate need for a cease-fire in Gaza, full humanitarian and medical aid access to the territory, and advancing the vision of an independent Palestinian state in line with UN resolutions.

The official underlined that "military force and arrogance will not bring security and stability to Israel or the region."

"Only by restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, establishing their state on all national territories with East Jerusalem as its capital, and returning to the 1967 borders can true security and stability be achieved," he added.

On Syria, Abdelatty noted discussions with his Chinese counterpart on recent developments, particularly following the toppling of Bashar Assad's regime.

He stressed the importance of an inclusive political process in Syria that reflects the country's ethnic, religious, and sectarian diversity, protects minority rights, and allows various political forces to play a role in managing the transition.

The Egyptian foreign minister condemned Israel's attacks on Syria calling them a "flagrant violation of international law."

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.