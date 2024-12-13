Erdoğan: Türkiye can resolve Sudan-UAE conflict

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Türkiye could play a role in resolving the disputes between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that Türkiye 's core principles include ensuring peace and stability in Sudan, preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and preventing the country from becoming a field for external interventions.

President Erdoğan spoke by phone with Abdelfattah el-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, as well as regional and global issues.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Erdoğan mentioned that Türkiye had initiated the Ankara Process to resolve the conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia, and that the agreement reached had made a significant contribution to peace in the region.

Erdoğan also emphasized that Türkiye could intervene to resolve the disputes between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, stating that the stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Sudan are fundamental principles for Türkiye .

Furthermore, President Erdoğan pointed out that the Syrian people have reached a stage where they can decide their own future after 13 years of humanitarian crisis. He reiterated that Türkiye would continue its support for Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and urged the interim government to take inclusive and correct steps to serve the Syrian people and avoid posing a threat to neighboring countries.

ETHIOPIA AND SOMALIA CRISIS RESOLVED

The crisis between Somalia and Ethiopia was resolved earlier this week through intensive diplomatic efforts, with President Erdoğan playing a key role as a mediator.

Türkiye continues to play a leading role in solving global issues through its reliable foreign policy.

With Syria's liberation, the focus has once again shifted to Türkiye . Throughout the 13-year civil war, Türkiye took decisive steps and has previously played a key role in resolving conflicts in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Similarly, the crisis between Somalia and Ethiopia was resolved through a series of diplomatic efforts in Ankara.