EGYPT, IRAQ STRESS ARAB COORDINATION TO ENSURE SYRIAS UNITY AFTER ASSAD REGIMES FALL

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani emphasized on Thursday the importance of Arab coordination to safeguard Syria's unity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, according to a statement from Sudani's office.

They also addressed regional developments and the impact of events in Syria.

Both the leaders affirmed the necessity of Arab coordination to support Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national unity, stressing the importance of respecting the free choices of the Syrian people while continuing joint efforts to achieve security and stability.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the rule of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.




















