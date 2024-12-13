3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee tent in southern Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced individuals in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the airstrike hit a tent housing displaced members of the Jabour family in the Jouret Al-Lout area of southern Khan Younis.

In the central Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses stated that Israeli strikes targeted civilians near the Women's Association in Nuseirat Camp, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Medics also confirmed injuries from an airstrike on a home near Ahmad Yassin Mosque in the same area.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces continued sporadic bombardments across Jabalia Camp and Beit Lahia.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.