Israel’s Knesset approves proposal to discuss dismissal of attorney general

The Israeli Knesset, or parliament, unanimously approved a proposal Wednesday to discuss the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, according to Israeli media.

Fifty-one of 120 attending lawmakers voted in favor. The opposition boycotted the vote.

Channel 13 reported that the proposal, initiated by Likud MP Avihai Boaron, accuses Baharav-Miara of creating baseless legal barriers and overstepping her authority to hinder government policies.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X that the next step is for the government to deliberate on her dismissal. He urged swift action.

The development follows months of tension between Baharav-Miara and the Netanyahu-led government, particularly over her opposition to judicial reforms and her repeated calls for an independent inquiry into Israel's handling of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

In February, Baharav-Miara opposed Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposed judicial overhaul, which critics called a "judicial coup," further straining her relationship with the government.

Baharav-Miara, the first woman to serve as Israeli Attorney General, has faced accusations from right-wing ministers of acting on "leftist" political motives.

She oversees legal enforcement in Israel as attorney general, chairs the prosecution and advises the government.

She was appointed in February 2022 to a six-year term.





















