More than 4,000 Gaza children admitted for treatment per month since July: UN

The number of children admitted for treatment in Gaza has increased to 4,000 per month since July, the UN said on Tuesday.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "OCHA reports that severe access challenges continue to prevent partners from being able to screen regularly enough to detect malnutrition cases that require treatment."

"So far in the fourth quarter of 2024, they have completed just over 151,000 such screenings-out of 346,000 children under five in Gaza. Since July, the number of children admitted for treatment has increased to more than 4,000 per month," he said.

Highlighting the UN and its partners' efforts in fighting hunger in Gaza, Dujarric said: "In Deir al Balah, the price of one 25 kg bag of flour spiked to the equivalent of at least $280, amid severe supply shortages. In Khan Younis, it costs the equivalent of $245."

"The immediate entry of more food supplies into Gaza is crucial to address the deepening hunger crisis across the Strip," he added.

Asked about a New York Times report in which some of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) officials were accused of being Hamas members, Dujarric said the UN has contacted the news outlet regarding the report.

"I think what's interesting is that those reports were shared by the Israeli security apparatus with the New York Times, as opposed to UNRWA which, whenever they have received information, have taken action."

"We're committed to do whatever we can to ensure the continued neutrality of UNRWA at its operations and its staff," he said.