Israeli drone strike kills 3 Lebanese civilians in new violation of cease-fire

Three civilians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a cease-fire deal between the two sides, Lebanese media said.

The fatalities occurred when a drone fired a guided missile at the Al-Awaini neighborhood in Bint Jbeil district, the state news agency NNA reported.

The strike marked the third Israeli attack on Bint Jbeil on Wednesday alone.

It came hours after one person was killed and another injured in a drone strike on a house in the Khillet al-Diraz area, between Aainata and Bint Jbei on Wednesday.

Another Israeli strike hit a small van on a road between Beit Lif and Srebbine in southern Lebanon, leaving one person dead.

At least 28 people have been killed and 30 others injured in Israeli attacks since the cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel came into force two weeks ago, according to Lebanese figures.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 4,000 people have been killed and over 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, in addition to over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.





















