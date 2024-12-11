ICC arrest warrant casts shadow over ex-Israeli defense minister’s visit to US

An arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza has cast a shadow over his current visit to the US.

Last month, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Gallant, who was sacked from his position on Nov. 6, started his visit to the US early this month for talks with US officials on the conflict in Gaza and regional developments.

On Tuesday, he met with US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk at the White House during which he touted what he called a "real possibility for a breakthrough" toward a hostage deal with Hamas.

In a Facebook post, Gallant said the breakthrough was made possible by what he called Israeli accomplishments in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, which led to "the weakening of the Shia axis, to the point of the fall of the murderous Assad regime" in Syria.

Gallant was scheduled to attend an event in Washington hosted by US Conservative synagogue Adas Israel, but reports emerged that the event was cancelled following protests from congregants.

According to Israel Hayom newspaper, members of the synagogue who registered to attend the event, titled "Israel's multi-front security challenges," received emails about canceling the event.

The former defense minister's visit was met by protests on Dec. 5 by demonstrators, who gathered outside the Park Lane Hotel in New York, where Gallant was a guest, demanding his arrest.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

