25 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on 2 houses in Gaza

At least 25 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two houses in the northern and central Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, as the Israeli army continues its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli warplanes struck a three-story building near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 18 Palestinians and completely destroying the building.

About 12 others are missing under the rubble, the witnesses added.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Al-Awda Hospital said seven more people were killed and six others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southwestern area of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The hospital also published footage of medical teams trying to remove bodies from the struck house.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli warplane struck and completely destroyed a house of the "Bayyoumi" family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing seven people while two others are still missing.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









