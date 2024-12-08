Suspected Israeli strikes hit a part of Damascus - sources

Suspected Israeli airstrikes hit Mazzeh district of Damascus on Sunday, one Lebanese and one Syrian security source said.

Additionally, jets believed to be Israeli bombed the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria that was evacuated by the Syrian army overnight, two regional security sources told Reuters.

The Israeli government had no comment on the reported strikes.

The regional security sources said at least six strikes hit the main air base in the north of the city of Suweida that has a large stockpile of rockets and missiles left by Syrian troops.

The attack appeared aimed at preventing these weapons from falling into the hands of radical groups, one source told Reuters.







