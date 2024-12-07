33 more Palestinians killed, over 60 injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes on war-torn Gaza

At least 33 Palestinians were killed and over 60 more injured in Israeli attacks on the central and southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

In a statement, the Al-Awda Hospital said Israeli shelling targeted several homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 26 Palestinians and injuring more than 60 others.

A medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone targeted their motorcycle near the Abu Halawa junction, east of Rafah city.

An Israeli drone bombed a residential apartment on Al-Nakheel Street in the Deir al-Balah refugee camp, in the central part of the Strip, killing two Palestinians and injuring others, another medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Anadolu.

According to another medical source, three Palestinian bodies were transported to the European Gaza Hospital east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip after an Israeli drone targeted a group of people searching for flour east of Rafah.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing over 44,600 people so far, most of them women and children, and injuring nearly 106,000.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.







